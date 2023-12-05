Peshawar blast: Five injured, two children in serious condition

The explosive was planted alongside the road near a private bank and a school

Updated On: Tue, 05 Dec 2023 11:34:50 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News/Reuters) – Five people, including four school children, sustained injuries, two of them serious, in an explosion on Warsak Road here on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the explosive was planted alongside the road near a private bank and a school. Glasses of nearby buildings shattered by the explosion.

Rescue teams and security personnel reached the spot within minutes and removed the injured to Lady Reading Hospital.

The hospital sources said the condition of two children is serious. The injured children are between seven and 10 years of age, they added.

Wardak SP Arshad Khan told media that the blast took place at 9:10 am. Four kilogram explosives were used, he continued.

An investigation into the incident has been launched and it is being ascertained when the explosive material was planted, he said.

Reuters adds: Bilal Ahmad Faizi, the spokesman for emergency rescue services, said an improvised explosive device (IED) went off on a busy road.

Two of the children were in critical condition, Mohammad Asim, a spokesman for the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Peshawar's police chief, Mohammad Ashfaq Anwar, told Reuters that there was no indication school children were the target of the attack.

Peshawar, which straddles the edge of Pakistan's tribal districts bordering Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, is frequently targeted by Islamist militant groups including Islamic State and the Pakistani Taliban.

In 2014, six Taliban militants attacked an army-run academy and killed 153 people, most of whom were students.