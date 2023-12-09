Court to announce Sarah Inam murder case on Dec 14

Sat, 09 Dec 2023 18:15:44 PKT

(Web Desk) - The decision in Sarah Inam's murder case who was allegedly killed by her husband Shahnawaz Amir will be announced on December 14.

It was reserved by a district and sessions court in Islamabad.

The decision, to be announced by Sessions Judge Nasir Javaid Rana, follows the tragic incident on September 23, 2022, in Islamabad's Chak Shahzad area.

During the recent hearing, Shahnawaz's mother, Samina Shah, described Sarah as a "very sweet child" and mentioned she was in her room during the incident, unable to hear due to the noise from the air conditioner.

