May 9 riots: Hammad Azhar among 10 PTI leaders declared proclaimed offenders

Published On: Sat, 09 Dec 2023 18:11:13 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – An accountability court on Saturday declared 10 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders proclaimed offenders in connection with the May 9 riots.

According to details, these 10 leaders include Hammad Azhar, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Musarrat Cheema, Jamshed Cheema, Ghulam Abbas and others.

The court declared the PTI leaders proclaimed offenders on an application submitted by the investigation officer who claimed that the accused persons had been in hiding.

The investigation officer, however, informed the court that raids were being made for the arrest of the accused persons.

Model Town police had registered a case against the 10 PTI leaders in connection with the May 9 riots and arson.