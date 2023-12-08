Security forces kill five terrorists in Tank operation

A cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered

Fri, 08 Dec 2023 21:31:46 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces have killed five terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in general area Mullazai, Tank district.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said the operation was conducted on night between December 7 and 8 on reported presence of terrorists.

After an intense fire exchange, five terrorists were killed, it said, adding that the killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against Law Enforcement Agencies as well as extortion and target killing of innocent civilians.

A cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered during the operation.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists present in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the military’s media wing said.

