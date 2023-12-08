Solangi dismisses ex-PTI chief's accusations about illegal immigrants as 'baseless'

Fri, 08 Dec 2023 21:15:36 PKT

QUETTA (APP) – Caretaker Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Murtaza Solangi stated on Friday that there was no substance to the accusations made by the ex-PTI chairman regarding illegal immigrants who had returned to their countries voluntarily.

Addressing a press conference alongside Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai, Solangi dismissed the accusations, saying, "The accusations by PTI’s former chairman, in his tweet, are baseless. About 0.5 million illegal immigrants have left the country voluntarily, and none of them was forced out."

He emphasised that Pakistan was globally recognised for its hospitality, and suggested that the tweet was a tactical move aimed at gaining political advantage over other parties in the run-up to next general elections.

Responding to a query, Solangi affirmed the caretaker government's commitment to conducting free, fair and transparent elections, stating, "There should be no doubt regarding the conduct of general elections in the whole country on February 8, 2024."

Highlighting the caretaker government's responsibilities, Solangi noted that it was tasked with meeting the financial, administrative and security requirements of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in collaboration with the four provincial governments.

Reiterating the importance of elected representatives, Solangi highlighted that the constitution's preamble clearly dictated that the country should be governed by its elected leaders.

Solangi shared positive economic news, stating that the Pakistan Stock Exchange 100-Index had crossed the 66,000-mark, and there had been an improvement in the rupee-dollar parity. He expressed optimism that the next government would lead the country to a better financial state.

Addressing rumours about Pakistan's status with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Solangi cited Bloomberg's report that the country was on the agenda for the IMF board meeting on January 11, indicating progress toward economic stability.

In response to a question, Solangi acknowledged the limited powers and duration of the caretaker government, but assured that every effort would be made for the betterment of the Quetta Press Club and the welfare of Balochistan journalists.

Regarding allegations of favoritism, Solangi clarified that the caretaker regime had no favorite political parties, and affirmed that representatives of all political parties, including PTI, were being invited to current affairs programmes on state-run PTV and Radio Pakistan.