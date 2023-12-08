Sherry blames 'inaction, injustice' for climate crisis at COP28

DUBAI (APP) – Senator Sherry Rehman has called for immediate action and accountability from developed nations, emphasising the two main drivers of the climate crisis: inaction and injustice.

During her address at the COP28 Pakistan Pavilion on Friday, the senator stated, “I strongly feel that there are two toxins at the heart of the climate crisis: one is inaction, and the other is injustice.”

The session, titled ‘Climate Justice: A New Narrative of Hope, Resilience, and Security,’ highlighted the devastating impact of climate change on vulnerable communities, particularly those in Pakistan. It was attended by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Jawad Hassan, and UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen.

Senator Rehman emphasised that the inaction of major polluters had a clear impact on the lives of people around the world, especially those in vulnerable communities.

She cited the example of a woman who had to carry water for miles from a field to her home, a task made more challenging and dangerous by climate change.

Rehman pointed out that the Paris Agreement was intended to address both inaction and injustice. However, she questioned whether enough progress had been made since then.

“Where do we stand at COP 28? The bumper sticker is ‘leave no one behind.’ Well, according to the synthesis report of the IPCC, we are already leaving half the world behind,” she said.

The former info minister characterised the COP28 as a “historic opportunity,” stressing the need to seize this moment to save “not just the planet, but half the world right now.”

Sherry Rehman’s address served as a reminder of the urgency of addressing climate change and the necessity for global collaboration to ensure a just and sustainable future for all.