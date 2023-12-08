NAB summons Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Bushra Bibi, wife of former PTI chairman, in the Toshakhana case.
Bushra Bibi is directed to appear on Dec 11, along with all gifts and related details.
According to NAB, during the tenure of the former PTI chief as the prime minister, she received gifts worth millions, including items like bracelets, necklaces, earrings, and watches in 2019, 2020 and 2021.