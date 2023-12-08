Live

US warns Israel over civilian deaths amid Gaza offensive

NAB summons Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case

NAB summons Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case

Pakistan

NAB summons Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Bushra Bibi, wife of former PTI chairman, in the Toshakhana case.

Also read: Accountability court suspends Nawaz Sharif's arrest warrants in Toshakhana case

 

Bushra Bibi is directed to appear on Dec 11, along with all gifts and related details.

 

According to NAB, during the tenure of the former PTI chief as the prime minister, she received gifts worth millions, including items like bracelets, necklaces, earrings, and watches in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

 

