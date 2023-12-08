NAB summons Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case

Pakistan Pakistan NAB summons Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case

NAB summons Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 08 Dec 2023 20:29:22 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Bushra Bibi, wife of former PTI chairman, in the Toshakhana case.

Also read: Accountability court suspends Nawaz Sharif's arrest warrants in Toshakhana case



Bushra Bibi is directed to appear on Dec 11, along with all gifts and related details.

According to NAB, during the tenure of the former PTI chief as the prime minister, she received gifts worth millions, including items like bracelets, necklaces, earrings, and watches in 2019, 2020 and 2021.