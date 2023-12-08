Haleem Adil Sheikh granted bail in police mobile burning case
Pakistan
Haleem Adil Sheikh given bail in police mobile burning case
KARACHI (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court on Friday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh in central jail police mobile burning case.
The court directed the accused to deposit a bond of Rs50,000, ordering the police to set him free if he was not wanted in any other case.
Read more:9/5 unrest: PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh remanded in police custody
It is pertinent to mention that the Sindh PTI president Haleem Adil Sheikh was arrested in a case registered by the town police.