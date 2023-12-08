Ex-PTI chief's 'illegitimate' marriage: Petitioner gets extension for presenting evidence

Fri, 08 Dec 2023 17:55:21 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A lower court in Islamabad on Friday granted an extension to the petitioner for presenting documentary evidence in connection with the alleged illegitimate marriage between former PTI chairman and Bushra Bibi.

The petitioner asserts that Bushra Bibi entered into a marriage with the former PTI chief before completing the 'iddah', a specified waiting period required for a Muslim widow or divorcee to legitimately remarry under Islamic jurisprudence.

District and Sessions Courts’ judge Qudratullah conducted Friday’s hearing.

During the proceedings, Raja Rizwan Abbasi, the counsel for the petitioner, requested additional time to submit documentary evidence.

He urged the court to grant time until Monday, allowing his client to provide the necessary documentation. He assured the court that he would present his arguments on the same day.

Accepting the petitioner's counsel's request, the judge scheduled the next hearing for Monday, Dec 11.