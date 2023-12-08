LHC declares two constituencies in Wazirabad and Gakhar Mandi null and void

Also orders to review NA 123 and NA 120 constituencies in Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court on Friday declared PP 35 and 59 constituencies in Wazirabad and Gakhar Mandi null and void.

PML-N leader Ata Tarar, along with Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar, argued against the demarcation of Lahore and Hafizabad in a petition, citing modifications in NA-123 and Gakhar Mandi constituencies without proper consideration of the law.

The petition stressed disproportionate population adjustments in breach of legal requirements.

The court, after hearing the arguments, nullified the mentioned constituencies and directed the election commission to review NA 123 and NA 120 constituencies in Lahore.

