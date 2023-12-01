ECP issues final list of constituencies

According to Election Commission of Pakistan, the number of general seats has fallen from 272 to 266

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday has issued final list of constituencies containing the number of National Assembly and the Provincial Assemblies seats, Dunya News reported.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued the final list of constituencies based on the 7th Population and Housing Digital Census 2023 data ahead of upcoming general elections in the country.

According to the notification issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan, the number of general seats has fallen from 272 to 266. Punjab will have 141 general seats in the NA, Sindh 61, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 45, Balochistan 16 and three will be from Islamabad. Women will have 60 reserved seats while minorities will have 10 seats.

The 12 seats allocated to FATA were abolished and six seats were allocated to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the basis of population. Therefore, the number of seats in the National Assembly was reduced to 266 from 272.

As for provincial assemblies, the commission said Punjab would have 371 seats of which 297 will be general seats. Sindh would have 168 seats of which 130 will be general seats.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly will have 145 seats of which 115 will be general seats. The Balochistan Assembly will have 65 seats of which 51 will be general seats.

