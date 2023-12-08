PTI founder's plea against disqualification sent to larger bench

Pakistan Pakistan PTI founder's plea against disqualification sent to larger bench

The petitioner contends that the ECP had disqualified him for five years which is an illegal action

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 08 Dec 2023 14:41:20 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A larger bench of the Lahore High Court will hear the petition against disqualification of the former prime minister and the PTI founder in the Toshkhana case.

Justice Shujaat Ali of the Lahore High Court (LHC) held initial hearing of the petition on Friday and later referred it to a larger bench.

Barrister Ali Zafar appeared in court on behalf of the former prime minister.

The petitioner contended that the ECP had disqualified him for five years on Aug 8, 2023, which is an illegal action to prevent him from taking part in elections.

The allegations levelled against him (client) are baseless, Barrister Ali Zafar argued and requested the court to declare the disqualification null and void and suspend the notification till the final decision of the petition.

He contended that the date for general elections had been announced on the orders of the Supreme Court and his client wanted to participate in the polls.



