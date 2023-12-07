Ex-CM Sindh Liaqat Jatoi quits PTI, joins GDA

Pakistan Pakistan Ex-CM Sindh Liaqat Jatoi quits PTI, joins GDA

Ex-CM Sindh Liaqat Jatoi quits PTI, joins GDA

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 07 Dec 2023 23:29:02 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Former Sindh chief minister Liaqat Jatoi bid farewell to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Jatoi officially joined the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) in the presence of leaders including Safdar Abbasi and Syed Zain Shah.

Also read: PTI leaders who have jumped ship after 9/5



Pir Syed Sadruddin Shah Rashidi expressed hope that GDA would achieve significant success in the upcoming elections, addressing the sense of deprivation among the people of Sindh and defeating the Zardari group.