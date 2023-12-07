Shireen Mazari's name removed from PCL
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former federal minister Shireen Mazari’s name was removed from the Passport Control List (PCL) on the orders of Islamabad High Court.
Immigration and Passport Director General issued a directive on Thursday, removing Mazari’s name from the PCL.
The Islamabad High Court has been informed about the immplimentation of the court decision and a compliance report has been submitted to the deputy registrar office of the court.
IHC Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangir had issued a decision after which Mazari’s name was removed from the PCL.
The court has sought a compliance report about the removal of Mazari’s name from the passport control list.