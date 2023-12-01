IHC orders removal of Shireen Mazari's name from PCL

Pakistan Pakistan IHC orders removal of Shireen Mazari's name from PCL

IHC Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri announced the reserved judgement

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 01 Dec 2023 12:21:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday ordered striking down former PTI leader Shireen Mazari's name from the passport control list (PCL).

The IHC, while issuing order to remove Mazari's name from the PCL, said placing her name in the list was unjust and unlawful.

The court also ordered the director general (DG) immigration to remove her name and submit a report in this regard within a week. The court said the DG immigration would submit his report to deputy registrar high court in a week.

IHC Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri announced the reserved judgement. Mazari's name was placed on the PCL on recommendations of Islamabad police.

IHC RESERVES RULING ON SHIREEN MAZARI'S PLEA TO REMOVE NAME FROM PCL

Islamabad High Court on November 22 had reserved its judgement on former federal minister Shireen Mazari's plea to remove her name from passport control list (PCL). Islamabad High Court Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri had heard the petition filed by Mazari seeking removal of her name from the PCL. Additional attorney general and deputy attorney general appeared in the court on behalf of federal government whereas advocate Tahir Kazim represented the police department.

The court asked there were so many people in Islamabad against whom criminal proceedings were underway, so why Mazari's name was placed on PCL. Council for the police said there were seven cases registered against former minister. "People who have no money to have meal, do not travel abroad. Mazari has a long travel history," he said.

Justice Jahangiri said it was not a valid argument that Mazari had a long travel history and many cases were registered against her or people with meagre resources did not travel abroad. Later, Justice Jahangiri, after listening to the arguments reserved his ruling on Mazari's plea seeking removal of her name from PCL.