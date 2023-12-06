Security forces kill terrorist during Dera Ismail Khan operation

The killed terrorist had remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities

Published On: Wed, 06 Dec 2023 22:16:20 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces killed a terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in general area Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan district.

The Inter Services of Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said the operation was conducted on reported presence of terrorists on Wednesday.

The troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which terrorist Habibur Rehman was killed.

The killed terrorist had remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as innocent civilians in the area. Weapon, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorist.

“Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, as the Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” it said.

