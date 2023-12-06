JUI chief Fazl opposes recognition of Israel

Fazl also questioned America's commitment to justice after bombing Japan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, opposed any recognition of Israel and asserted that he would prevent Israel from attaining acknowledgment.

Speaking at the Palestine Conference, he condemned Israel's occupation of Palestine and expressed solidarity with the Palestinian cause. Referring to Pakistan's founder, he labeled Israel as an illegitimate child.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman declared the defeat of Israel's agenda in Pakistan and affirmed support for the Palestinian people.

Condemning historical events, he questioned America's commitment to justice after dropping the atom bomb on Japan.

Highlighting the global shift towards advocating Palestinian freedom, he asserted ownership of Bait-ul-Maqdis and called for its freedom.

Highlighting the lack of humanity in Palestine, he urged international organisations to respect Palestinian rights, stressing financial support from the Islamic world.

Maulana Fazlur Rahman warned against recognition of Israel by Islamic countries, predicting public revolt against it. He proposed a follow-up conference and suggested celebrating December 8 as Aqsa Day nationwide.