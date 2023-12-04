Nawaz, Fazl discuss possibilities of seat adjustment, joint presidential candidate

If consensus eludes, a common strategy would be adopted

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday met Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Fazlur Rehman and discussed collaborative efforts, including seat adjustments and a joint presidential candidate.

Rehman visited the central secretariat of PML-N at Model Town where he received a warm welcome from Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif.

The participants in the meeting included PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Senator Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal and Khawaja Saad Rafiq.

The leaders discussed the current political landscape of the country, strategising for the upcoming elections. They deliberated upon the seat adjustment formula between JUI-F and PML-N.

Saad Rafiq briefed the participants on the status of political negotiations with the MQM in Sindh.

They reached a consensus on MQM’s proposed nationwide local government system, agreeing to support a constitutional amendment for its implementation in the next parliament.

The two parties decided to form an electoral alliance with the MQM and like-minded groups. In Sindh, the three parties will collaborate on seat adjustments, entrusting the decision of candidates to provincial leader Bashir Memon, and the nominated leaders of MQM.

For Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the PML-N and JUI-F agreed on full seat adjustments, aiming to present a unified front. If consensus eludes the two parties, a common strategy would be adopted, with one party nominating a candidate for the national seat and the other for the provincial seat.

The meeting also discussed ways to select a joint presidential candidate.