Fire erupts in upholstery foam shop in Karachi mall, engulfs adjoining Ayesha Manzil

Wed, 06 Dec 2023 19:51:13 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A fire has erupted in one of the shops in a shopping mall adjoining Ayesha Manzil in a Karachi central neighbourhood, police and rescuers say.

According to rescue officials, nine fire tenders are currently trying to put out the fire which broke out in an upholstery foam shop located at the mall's gound floor and engulfed the adjoining five-storey residential building, Ayesha Mazil, in no time.

Firefighters from the Pakistan Navy have arrived at the site to assist officials of the Fire Brigade in their effort to extinguish the fire.

Police officials are citing short-circuit as the cause behind the fire.

SSP Central says police are evacuating the residential building.

He says the fire erupted in one of the shops and reached the top floor of the Ayesha Manzil in no time.

The ground floor of the mall reportedly houses cosmetics and uphosltery foam shops.

According to initial reports, one person identified as 23-year-old Mustafa is wounded in the incident, but no loss of human life has been reported.

Damages are yet to be estimated, but rescuers say around 50 shops have been gutted and goods worth millions of rupees have been reduced to ashes.

The facade of the residential building Ayesha Manzil, as well as several residential flats therein have been completely burnt.

Sindh's caretaker Chief Minister Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar has taken prompt notice of the incident and ordered authorities concerned to utilise all available rescources to extinguish the fire.

Mayor Karachi says it is their prefernce to swiftly complete the operation. He says the media will be informed about the damages after the rescue operation is completed.

This is a developing story...