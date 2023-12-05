Zardari, PPP leaders discuss political situation

Updated On: Tue, 05 Dec 2023 23:55:59 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Leaders from the Punjab and Balochistan chapters of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians convened a meeting with PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari.

According to details, Rozee Khan Kakar, the general secretary of PPPP Balochistan, and Ali Maddad Jattak, a member of the PPP Central Executive Committee, engaged in discussions with the former president Asif Ali Zardari.

During the meeting, the PPP leaders shared their perspectives with Zardari on the country’s political situation.