PPP chairman orders party leaders to accelerate preparations for elections

Follow on Published On: Tue, 05 Dec 2023 23:36:51 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Sindh Parliamentary Board of the PPP convened under the leadership of party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday.

During the session, the parliamentary board put forth recommendations to Bilawal concerning the allocation of tickets for the upcoming general elections.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari directed the participants to accelerate preparations for the elections.

Faryal Talpur, the central president of the PPP Women Wing, also took part in the session.

According to sources, suggestions were made regarding the arrangements and programmes for the death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, scheduled for December 27.

Prominent PPP leaders present at the session included Nisar Khuhro, Waqar Mehdi, Aziz Dhamra, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Naseer Shah, Saeed Ghani, Qadir Patel and Mukesh Kumar Chawla.