Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – A soldier was martyred in a fire exchange between troops and terrorists in Sararogha, South Waziristan district.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said Sepoy Ahmed Ali having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Security forces have reaffirmed their resolve to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of the brave soldiers further strengthen their resolve, the military’s media wing said.

