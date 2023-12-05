Infant dies due to lack of oxygen supply at Rawalpindi hospital

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – A 10-month-old baby girl passed away in the pediatric ward of Benazir Bhutto Hospital in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Aliza’s family members cited a lack of oxygen in the children’s ward as the cause behind her death.

They claimed that insufficient medical resources and a lack of oxygen contributed to her demise.

Medical Superintendent Tahir Rizvi refuted the family's assertion, saying there were no issues with oxygen supply in the children's ward.

He acknowledged that the ward was overwhelmed due to the closure of Holy Family Hospital, with the current admission of 315 patients surpassing the capacity of 280.

Sources also attributed this surge in the patient load in the children's ward to the closure of Holy Family Hospital.

The infant had been brought to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital from Wah Cantt.

Taking note of the incident, Punjab's caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed the health secretary to investigate the matter and provide a comprehensive report afterward.