Bugti admits Fazl's concerns over KP, Balochistan security ahead of elections

Says discussions being held with all parties this week, with security being a top priority

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti acknowledged on Tuesday that the security situation was becoming a significant challenge with each passing day.

He made this statement during Dunya News programme "Nuqta-e-Nazar" in response to the concerns raised by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman about the security situation in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan ahead of the general elections scheduled for February 8 next year.

Bugti admitted, "Maulana Fazlur Rehman's concerns about security are to a large extent accurate," noting that the presence of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had led to a 78 percent increase in terrorism in the past nine months.

He noted that members of Maulana's party had been targeted and Maulana himself had been informed about the threat upon his arrival in Quetta.

Bugti assured that comprehensive security measures had been implemented for the JUI-F chief, acknowledging the existing security challenges.

According to Bugti, this week, discussions are being held with all parties regarding elections, with security being a top priority.

The minister stated that the Election Commission of Pakistan's requirements for the elections would be addressed, and security-related needs would be fulfilled.

Bugti highlighted the ongoing proxy war worldwide, with enemy agencies conducting a full-fledged proxy war against Pakistan. He added that terrorist organisations like the TTP, BLA, BRA, and BLF found refuge in agencies hostile to the country.

Bugti further noted that terrorist organisations were actively involved in terrorist activities, recalling incidents of terrorism during the elections of 2013 and 2018.

The interior minister expressed confidence that despite the challenges "we will make every effort, and we will pass through this phase" during the upcoming elections.