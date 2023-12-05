Fazl questions polls feasibility amidst KP, Balochistan lawlessness

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – While noting that two provinces are still in a state of lawlessness and disorder, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman questioned on Tuesday whether the next general elections can be conducted under the present circumstances.

Interacting with media here, Fazl stated that his party was ready to contest elections at any given time, but stressed the need to ensure a conducive environment in all four provinces.

He also questioned how a party could run its election campaign in a state of lawlessness in the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, recalling recent incidents of terrorism in Peshawar, Dera Ismael Khan, Tank and Lakki Marwat.

Regarding PTI’s intra-party elections, Fazl expressed regret that about 40 individuals were called in for the intra-party polls, adding that the initial enthusiasm within the party had now deflated. He observed that individuals who had been forcibly brought into the PTI were now jumping ship.

Fazl indicated that the JUI-F would pursue seat adjustments under an electoral alliance with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.