SHC irked by police failure to recover missing persons

Pakistan Pakistan SHC irked by police failure to recover missing persons

SHC furious over improper police report

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 05 Dec 2023 18:29:02 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Sindh High Court (SHC) expresses dissatisfaction with police’s handling of missing persons' case.

The judge rejected the police report which, he said, was no more than an eyewash.

During the hearing, Justice Niamatullah Phalputo voiced frustration, questioning a lack of progress by police in recovering the missing persons.

The court ordered police to speed up efforts and sought a progress report from the investigating officer.

The public lawyer told the court about numerous meetings, including 21 JIT and 60 task force sessions, meant for the case.

However, the judge inquired about the report from the interior secretary.

On the occasion, members of a family said there was no information about their missing relatives even after nine years. They pleaded that their relatives should be recovered.

Read more: Missing persons - IHC hints at case against caretaker PM, interior minister

The court adjourned the hearing while demanding report from police.