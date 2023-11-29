Missing persons - IHC hints at case against caretaker PM, interior minister

Pakistan Pakistan Missing persons - IHC hints at case against caretaker PM, interior minister

The judge expresses anger at the authorities due to lawlessness

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 29 Nov 2023 19:06:33 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A senior judge of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday hinted that he would order registration of a case against the caretaker prime minister and Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti if missing persons were not recovered.

IHC's Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case of enforced disappearances being pursued by the Baloch Students Commission.

During the hearing, the case of missing students came to the fore and it was revealed that 22 of them had been recovered and 28 were still missing. Justice Kayani deplored the absence of law and order, and accountability mechanism against the high and mighty.

The court stressed that the authorities concerned should solve the enforced disappearance cases promptly and adjourned the hearing till Jan 10. The judge told the interior minister that he would order registration of a case against him (Bugti) and the prime minister if those missing were not traced.

Also read: Aitzaz approaches SC against 'enforced disappearances' of citizens

Previous hearing

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court had summoned caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Nov 29 in connection with the missing Baloch students’ case.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case of the implementation of the recommendations of the commission and rejected a report submitted by the ministerial committee formed for the recovery of missing persons.

Issuing a notice to the prime minister, the judge said the interior and defence ministers also would be summoned in this case. He remarked that it was the task of the executive but the court was now performing it.

The judge questioned, "Would it be wise to refer this issue to the United Nations? Should we disgrace our country?”

The additional attorney general requested the court not to summon the PM and the ministers. However, the judge remarked that the issue was being treated lightly as people were going missing.

The judge emphasised that "while sitting in Islamabad we are talking about the Balochistan rights. I am giving one week to implement the recommendations of the Baloch Students Commission and produce 55 missing students. Otherwise the PM will appear before the court,” the judge ordered.