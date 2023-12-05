Bugti condemns Peshawar blast

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti has strongly condemned today’s blast near a school on Warsak Road in Peshawar.

In a statement issued here, the minister expressed deep sorrow and regret over the injuries to innocent children in the blast.

Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured in the explosion, especially children, the minister said that children were the future of this country and they would be protected at any cost.

He said that no effort should be spared in the treatment of children and other injured.

Bugti said that terrorists were proving their cowardice by targeting innocent children.

He added that these cowardly acts could not sabotage peace and prosperity in the country.

The minister said the entire nation was united to completely eliminate terrorism from the country, adding that the elements involved in the Peshawar blast would indeed be punished.