Caretaker PM stresses need for health sector reforms

Follow on Published On: Tue, 05 Dec 2023 16:37:21 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar emphasised the need for reforms in Pakistan's health sector on Tuesday, aiming to align with global health expert standards.

While presiding over a task force meeting on reforms in medical education and patient care, the premier highlighted the vital importance of health sector reforms in the current situation. He urged the improvement of medical education standards to meet contemporary requirements.

The meeting participants were briefed on the strategy designed to elevate the health sector to international standards.

Prime Minister Kakar stressed the significance of giving enhanced attention to uplifting the nursing sector.

The gathering also received updates on the steps taken to enhance the health sector in collaboration with the Health Ministry, College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan, Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, Higher Education Commission and medical universities.

It was revealed that a three-pronged strategy had been formulated to reform the health sector, ensuring compliance with international standards. The participants were informed about the reform strategies for both graduate and postgraduate levels in the health sector.

The prime minister commended the performance of the task force, led by Special Assistant Dr Amir Bilal, for their efforts in bringing about positive changes in the health sector.