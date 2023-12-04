ECP seeks deployment of army for general elections

ECP reaches out to army for election duty

Updated On: Mon, 04 Dec 2023 22:42:07 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reached out to the Pakistan Army for assistance in maintaining law and order during the upcoming general elections, scheduled for Feb 8 next year.

Ahead of the polls, political parties are gearing up for a showdown, with the ECP finalising the constituency delimitation lists for the national and four provincial assemblies.

Expected to announce the election schedule later this month, the electoral watchdog remains focused on ensuring a secure environment. Law enforcement officials will be stationed at polling stations and will conduct patrols during the elections.

Addressing concerns about security, the ECP emphasised the necessity for executive authorities and law enforcement agencies to uphold law and order within constituencies during the election period, as conveyed in a letter to the interior ministry.

In preparation, the ECP had sought reports from all inspector generals of police regarding the availability of police personnel for the polls. The response revealed a shortage of approximately 277,588 personnel across different regions.

Considering the deficiency, the ECP secretary urged the Ministry of Interior to engage the Pakistan Army and civil armed forces in a static mode to bolster security. These forces are expected to be deployed at polling stations to ensure the smooth conduct of elections in light of the country's delicate security situation.

The ECP secretary has sought confirmation from the interior ministry regarding the availability of the army by Dec 7.

