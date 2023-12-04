Finance secy says elections funds to be released within couple of days

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Finance Secretary Imdad Ullah Bosal assured the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday that the funds allocated for the upcoming general elections would be disbursed within the next couple of days.

Bosal made these remarks while talking to media after meeting the ECP officials in Islamabad. He ensured the release of the necessary funds by the ministry. Referring to the ECP's letter which was received on Nov 18, he said that the disbursement of funds required approval at various levels within the ministry.

The ECP had summoned the finance secretary over lack of funds provision by the government.

The government had allocated Rs42 billion for the general elections in the current fiscal year's budget, only Rs10 billion had been provided to the ECP by the Finance Ministry. The remaining funds were yet to be disbursed without any justifiable delay.

Despite repeated requests, there had been no positive response from the Finance Ministry regarding the release of the funds.

In response to this, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja decided to apprise Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar about the Finance Ministry's failure to provide the necessary funds.