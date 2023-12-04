Judicial commission approves Justice Aqeel as SHC CJ

Published On: Mon, 04 Dec 2023 19:52:47 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Monday approved the appointment of Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi as chief justice of Sindh High Court.

The judicial commission meeting was chaired by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa in Islamabad.

The members of the commission unanimously approved the appointment of Justice Abbasi.

The commission’s recommendation will now be sent to a parliamentary committee for final approval.

Justice Aqeel Abbasi has been serving as the acting CJ of the Sindh High Court since Nov 3.

