Group of beggars masquerading as Umrah pilgrims offloaded by FIA

The group of beggars include six women and two men

MULTAN (Web Desk) - As many as nine alleged beggars were offloaded by the officials of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from the Saudi Arabia-bound flight at Multan airport.

The suspects were travelling to Saudi Arabia via flight number PA-870 in the guise of Umrah pilgrims.

According to the spokesperson of FIA, a woman agent was also travelling with the beggars.

The suspects didn’t have any booking of a hotel during their stay in Saudi Arabia. The group of beggars include six women and two men, said the FIA immigration.

The suspects were handed over to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle of Multan while further investigation was underway.

The spokesperson added that strict action is being taken against the beggars involved in heinous crime in the foreign countries.

“The suspects involved in the begging in foreign countries would be blacklisted,” said the spokesperson.

It merits mention here that the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development had submitted a report in the Senate committee stating that a large number of beggars were trafficked abroad through illegal channels.

The ministry had said that 90 percent of beggars apprehended in foreign countries belong to Pakistan.