ANP informs CEC about political transfers and postings, code of conduct violations

Pakistan Pakistan ANP informs CEC about political transfers and postings, code of conduct violations

Mian Iftikhar Hussain says deputy commissioners are forcing people to change their loyalties

Follow on Published On: Mon, 04 Dec 2023 13:29:39 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News/News Desk) – Seasoned politician and ANP leader Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Monday said they had informed Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja about the repeated code of conduct violations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying any continuation of the ongoing practices would be considered as pre-poll rigging.

He was talking to reporters after a meeting with the chief election commissioner (CEC) on a day which also saw the MQM presenting their case about alleged injustices in the new delimitations and the support being extending to the PPP by the caretaker government in Sindh.

Hussain said his party had especially pointed to the transfer and posting of district administration officers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which, according to him, were politically-motivated and being carried out under a special agenda.

The deputy commissioners were pressing politicians for joining the particular parties to get favourable transfers and postings, he mentioned.

Demanding posting of impartial officials, he said the ANP wanted free and fair polls according the schedule announced by the ECP (Election Commission of Pakistan).

