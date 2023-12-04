'Absconder Moonis Elahi': FIA told to monitor the case

The director FIA was told to monitor the proceedings against Moonis

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Special Central Court directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to monitor the case of PTI leader Moonis Elahi in which he was declared an absconder.

The director FIA was told to monitor the proceedings against Moonis, the son of former chief minister Punjab Ch Parvez Elahi.

The court was not satisfied with the compliance report of foreign minister over the notices against the suspect in the money laundering case.

The written order said that the compliance report of notices against the absconder Moonis Elahi isn’t submitted yet in the court.

The director FIA must ensure the implementation of the order in this respective case, ruled the court.

The written order was issued by judge Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh of Special Central Court.

Moonis Elahi was declared proclaimed offender on Nov 13 this year.