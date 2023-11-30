Posters surface against Moonis Elahi declaring him proclaimed offender

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Posters have been pasted against Chaudhry Moonis Elahi, the son of former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, at different locations in connection with his absence from the court in the money laundering case.

Moonis Elahi was declared a proclaimed offender on Nov 13 in the case, facing charges of receiving kickbacks worth billions of rupees in development projects.

The posters placed at different locations read that he is absconding and not appearing in court. The court gave Moonis a chance to appear before the court today (Thursday) to join the hearing of the money laundering case.

The Special Central Court initiated proceedings against Moonis which received an investigation report submitted by the Federal Investigation Agency.

A couple of days ago, eight different bank accounts and six properties of Moonis Elahi were frozen in Lahore in this case.

