MQM-P sees Sindh caretakers as an extension of PPP, 'transplantations' in delimitations

Siddiqui says province has been divided politically, administratively, linguistically

Mon, 04 Dec 2023

ISLAMABAD (News Des/Dunya News) – MQM-P Convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Monday said election date had been announced and caretaker governments established in all the provinces, but they still awaited the interim setup in Sindh where the PPP was still running the show.

Talking to media persons outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) building, he warned that free and fair polls for essential for the country and any failure to achieve the objectives will only multiply the problems.

Expressing his party’s fears about “biased elections,” he remarked it was necessary that the polls were free and fair visibly too.

He added that old faces were still managing the affairs of all provincial ministries, accusing the caretaker government in Sindh of being a centre of the PPP’s interests.

After a meeting with the chief election commissioner who, Siddiqui, described as their last hope, saying the ECP had not entertained their complaints at the initial stage despite being genuine and clear.

He said they had conveyed their objections over the delimitation process to the chief election commissioner and remarked that the team working under him was “compromised”.

Sindh had been divided politically, administratively and on linguistic lines, the MQM-P leader alleged while presenting his case before reporters.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Farooq Sattar said not a single objections raised initially by their party had been accepted, but all of those presented by the PPP were acknowledged. “The PPP has taken over all the powers and resources of Sindh.”

The way delimitation process was carried out, it seems that the “pouring money” had also reached the ECP, he alleged and cited the examples of Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Nawabshah [Shaheed Benazirabad] and the Baldia Town area of Karachi while describing the new delimitations as “transplantation”.

At the same time, Sattar repeated the remarks passed by Siddique about the chief election commissioner for being the last hope and but added that they were also preparing for moving the Islamabad High Court.

