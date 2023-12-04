Five dead, several injured in van-truck collision on Indus Highway

The rescue officials said that seven injured were in critical condition

KANDHKOT (Dunya News) - As many as five people were killed and several others sustained serious injuries in a horrible accident in Kandhkot.

According to details, the accident took place on Indus Highway near the cadet college when a passenger van collided with a truck due to dense fog.

Five people lost their lives on the spot while more than 10 sustained injuries.

The dead bodies and injured were shifted to the nearby hospitals. A deceased was later identified as Ali Akbar.

The police said that the passenger van was going to Sukkur from Kandhkot while the truck was on its way to Punjab from Karachi when they met the horrible accident.