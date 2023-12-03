Three siblings among five dead in road accidents

The siblings were crushed by an over-speeding truck in Nawabshah, Sindh

NAWABSHAH (Dunya News) - As many as five people were killed in two accidents in parts of the country on Sunday.

According to the details, three siblings were crushed by an over-speeding truck in Nawabshah, Sindh.

The tragic accident took place at Sarhari link road in Nawabshah. The details showed that all four brothers were going to their work when they were crushed by an over-speeding truck.

Three brothers were killed on the spot while one sustained injuries. The deceased and the injured were shifted to the Sakrand hospital.

The deceased were later identified as 18-year old Saman Khaskheli, 40-year old Gul Sher Khaskheli and 24-year old Munawar Khaskheli. The injured was identified as Asif Khaskheli.

The truck was impounded by the police.

Meanwhile, two persons lost their lives while three sustained injuries when a coaster met an accident near Garhi Dupatta area of Azad Kashmir.