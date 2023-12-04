ANP ready for general elections: Aimal Wali

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Provincial President of Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan on Sunday said that free, fair and transparent election would help strengthen democracy in the country and his party was ready for February 8, 2024 elections.

Addressing a big public gathering here, the ANP leader said that his party after winning the election would remove the 10 years long sense of deprivation of people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa as according to him PTI had failed to address masses issues.

He claimed that PTI had disappointed the people in its nearly 10-year long unpopular rule and his party would start development projects for socioeconomic emancipation of electorates on uniformed basis.

Aimal Wali said ANP would field candidates in all constituencies and would achieve landslide victory. Aimal Wali said that his party would continue struggle for rights of people and supremacy of democracy. He urged party workers to start mobilization of masses for election and informed them about the party manifesto.

