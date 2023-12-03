PML-N, other parties table initial proposals for seat adjustment in Karachi

The port city may prove to be a kingmaker in Feb 8 elections with 22 national, 47 Sindh seats

Published On: Sun, 03 Dec 2023 15:59:45 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News/Web Desk) – Different likeminded parties, which are set to give the PPP a hard time in Sindh, have prepared an initial draft for seat adjustment in Karachi, while trying to gain maximum through a joint strategy.

It is because of the fact that Karachi – the country’s largest city and economic hub – decide who will rule Pakistan and Sindh given the share of seats it has both for national provincial legislatures.

The latest delimitations announced the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) means Karachi will now have 22 National Assembly and 47 Sindh Assembly seats thanks to the huge multi-ethnic population it houses.

So, the PML-N, which initially struck a deal with the MQM-P for seat adjustment on the basis of a long-term understanding on different issues, has proposed that its candidates should be backed on four national and nine provincial constituencies – with Nawaz Sharif trying to build a national image of his party by having representation across the country.

Earlier this week, the MQM-P presented a draft constitutional amendment, seeking to empower local governments by giving them control over various subjects while ensuring financial independence. And the PML-N agrees to the idea in principle.

On the other hand, the ANP (Awami National Party) wants one national and five provincial assembly seats covering those neighbourhoods where the Pashto-speaking people are in majority.

The JUI-F and the GDA – mainly representing the Pir Pagra-led PML-F – are eyeing five and two national as well as provincial constituencies.

On the other hand, the MQM-P is ready for seat adjustment with other parties in Malir district and the Lyari – an area which is part of Karachi South district.

However, the final decision on these recommendations would be made the central leaderships of these parties after detailed consultations at a joint meeting, which is expected to be held after December 8.



