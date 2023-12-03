Bilawal urges Nawaz to respect vote, says in 2023 someone else is being presented as an angel

Bilawal said “Raiwind is trying to create an impression that all is good for them"

QUETTA (Dunya News) – In a veiled reference to the Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), People's Party (PPP) Chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that some people have a misconception that the winds are in their favour.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Bilawal said “Raiwind is trying to create an impression that all is good for them.

Replying to a question, he advised Nawaz Sharif to respect the vote. “Mian Sahib, don't disrespect the vote. Democracy and the country will be strengthened only by giving respect to the vote.

“The way Mian Sahib’s rally was organised [in Lahore] did not give a good impression. In 2018, it was said that such and such leader is an angel and all others are dirty. In 2023, someone else is being presented as an angel. The selected governments in the past have failed.

“It is time to bring in change in politics of Pakistan,” Bilawal continued.

He said that those who have been pelted with [rotten] tomatoes and eggs in Lahore, should take care of Punjab and not Sindh.

“The people of Sindh are standing with the PPP. We have faced NAB and still ready to face it.”

The PPP chairman said that “we are trying to be the darling of the people. We believe that masses set the course. When they decide, everyone has to accept the people's decision. This is our strategy, they have their own.”

Bilawal was upbeat that the PPP would win the February 8 general elections. He claimed that the PPP would solve the people’s problems after coming into power in Balochistan.

He said that Asif Zardari gave rights to Balochistan through the 18th Amendment to the constitution. “The PPP would develop the areas affected by terrorism. Baloch youth is still standing with the PPP. The youth of Pakistan will face all the problems together,” he added.

He said that Benazir Bhutto always struggled for a level playing field. The PPP has always talked about transparent elections and level playing field. “We talk about a level playing field not only for us, but for all political parties. The PPP knows how to play on the political pitch.”

The PPP chief said if the party won the election, it would solve the problems of Balochistan.

