Eight killed, 26 injured in firing on passenger bus in Chilas

The bus was going to Rawalpindi from Ghizer valley

Sat, 02 Dec 2023 21:58:47 PKT

GILGIT (Dunya News) – At least eight people were killed and more than two dozen injured in a gun attack on a passenger bus in Chilas, Gilgit-Baltisitan, on Saturday.

Police sources said that unknown men targeted the bus, which later caught fire, adding that women and children were among the wounded people. The bus was going to Rawalpindi from Ghizer valley.

They said 26 people, who were injured in the attack, have been shifted to Regional Headquarters Hospital Chilas for treatment.

Police have reached the site and cordoned off the area.

