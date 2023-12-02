PPP aims to secure anti-PML-N votes in Punjab, says Sanaullah

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former interior minister Rana Sanaullah stated on Saturday that the PPP aims to secure anti-PML-N votes in Punjab.

While interacting with media here, the president of the PML-N Punjab chapter said the PPP could attract voters only by speaking against the opposition.

He noted that divisive and confrontational politics had caused irreparable damage to Pakistan's politics and democracy, and added that he was expecting the PPP leadership to prioritise democratic traditions.

Sanaullah accused PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz of violating party discipline. Aziz has been issued a show-cause notice and instructed to submit a response within seven days.

Sanaullah said that he had advised Aziz to avoid making any statements that could be detrimental.

The PML-N leader highlighted the economic challenges facing Pakistan at present, and blamed the former PTI chairman for signing agreements with the International Monetary Fund that led to an increase in inflation in the country.

The PML-N leader asserted that the party’s parliamentary board had adopted certain principles, and there was no alternative for a worker who possessed the ability to win.

He further said that an announcement regarding 85 percent of the constituencies would be made soon, and any disputes would be resolved through consensus where necessary.

When questioned about certain quarters suggesting that Nawaz Sharif might go to London for further treatment, Sanaullah responded with a smile, saying, "You are the ones saying that."