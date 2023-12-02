PML-N conducts interviews for party tickets: 105 candidates screened for Sargodha division

LAHORE (Hassan Raza) – The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz held its first parliamentary board meeting on Saturday to select candidates for the upcoming general elections scheduled for Feb 8 next year.

During the session, which lasted approximately seven hours, interviews for party tickets were conducted for a total of 34 general constituencies in the national and provincial assemblies across all four districts of Sargodha division.

The meeting was chaired by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and President Shehbaz Sharif, with the participation of Maryam Nawaz and PML-N Election Cell Chairman Senator Ishaq Dar.

According to details, a total of 105 shortlisted candidates from all four districts of Sargodha division were interviewed by the PML-N parliamentary board.

For the National Assembly seats in Sargodha division, 38 candidates were interviewed for 11 seats, while 67 candidates were interviewed for 23 Provincial Assembly seats.

Sources suggest that there is a possibility of announcing the potential candidates from Sargodha division today.

Key members, including PML-N’s General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal, Punjab chapter President Rana Sanaullah and Divisional Coordinator Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, were also present during the session.

The second session of the PML-N parliamentary board is scheduled for Sunday, during which interviews for the shortlisted potential candidates from the Rawalpindi division will be conducted.