Two Kashmiri girls bask in glory at COP28 event

Pakistan Pakistan Two Kashmiri girls bask in glory at COP28 event

Two Kashmiri girls bask in glory at COP28 event

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 02 Dec 2023 20:38:47 PKT

DUBAI (Haseeb Arslan) – A Kashmiri organisation has won laurels at the Climate Change Conference (COP28) of United Nations in Dubai for its contribution to a noble cause.

UAE President Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed al-Nahyan conferred Sustainability Prize on the two students from Mirpur, who represented the Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT).

The not-for-profit organisation is considered the biggest orphanage of South East Asia, which is shouldering the responsibility of imparting education, and providing shelter and other basic facilities to the distressed children.

The two student-representatives of KORT won wide appreciation at the forum. They shared the vision of the organisation and a slew of activities it has been undertaking to bring solace to the children in need of care.