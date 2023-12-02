Perception of favourable winds in Raiwind a misconception: Bilawal to PML-N

PPP chief says all 'selected' governments failed, wants new type of politics in Pakistan

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday stressed the need to introduce a new type of politics in the country, stating that Pakistan's history bears witness to the failure of all governments brought to power through 'selection'.

Addressing a press conference here, Bilawal asserted that the country and democracy could be strengthened only by respecting the vote. He urged PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to give due respect to the vote instead of disrespecting it, noting that the perception of favourable winds in Raiwind was a misconception.

Questioning the PML-N's power show in Lahore upon Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan, Bilawal commented that it did not send positive vibes. He scathingly criticised the PML-N, suggesting that those facing opposition in Lahore should focus on Punjab's concerns rather than Sindh.

Bilawal defended the PPP, stating that the people of Sindh still stood by the party. He acknowledged the PPP's past confrontation with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and expressed readiness to face the accountability watchdog again.

Addressing the PML-N, Bilawal emphasised that the people determine the political winds, and decisions must be accepted, regardless of individual preferences. He asserted that the PPP aimed to become the people's favourite.

Expressing confidence in winning the February 8 general elections, Bilawal promised to address issues facing the common man after forming a government in Balochistan. He credited the 18th Amendment, introduced by former president Asif Ali Zardari, for granting long-overlooked rights to Balochistan.

Bilawal aimed to bring development to terrorism-affected areas in Balochistan. He envisioned the youth, together with the PPP, steering the country out of its crises.

Recalling Benazir Bhutto's efforts for a level-playing field, Bilawal advocated for fair and transparent elections, saying the PPP desired for equality among all political groups.

Highlighting Zardari's role in securing provincial rights, Bilawal pledged to resolve Balochistan's issues in the next term. He stressed that political parties would gain more space with better performance and urged avoiding confrontational politics in favor of a reconciliatory approach.

Bilawal observed that the 18th Amendment's benefits had reached the people, warning against undoing it, as it would return authority to the Centre. He criticised those in Islamabad for neglecting their duties and interfering with others.

Addressing the Chaman protesters' issues, Bilawal demanded a resolution.

Responding to a question, he advocated for Pakistan's engagement with Afghanistan, recognising the desire of both nations' people to lead normal lives after a prolonged war.