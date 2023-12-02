'It's selection, not election': PML-N rejects PTI intra-party polls

Marriyum Aurangzeb said founding members of PTI were not given level playing field

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday raised objections to the intra-party elections held by the rival party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in line with the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The reaction comes after Barrister Gohar Ali Khan got elected unopposed chairman of the embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) earlier in the day. The party was given 20 days by the ECP to hold fresh elections to retain the election symbol of ‘cricket bat’.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb called the PTI intra-party polls a process of “selection”, saying it was completed in the blink of eye. She described its as an attempt by the PTI to deceive its workers.

“It was a strange election which was held at a secret place with no voters list, presiding officer,” she said. The founding leaders and workers of the PTI were excluded from the election process out of fear, the PML-N bigwig quipped.

“It is called selection and dictatorship and it is nothing but a joke with founding members of the party as there was no level playing field for them,” she said, adding that a lack of transparency in the intra-party elections should be out in the open.



