Bilawal assails bureaucrats in Islamabad for being unmindful of real public issues

PPP chief says they neither do their own work nor let others do theirs

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Friday that the bureaucrats sitting in Islamabad neither do their own work nor let others do theirs.

Addressing a ceremony in Quetta, the former foreign minister noted that the sitting bureaucrats in Islamabad were not aware of the real issues. “They neither do their work nor let others do theirs.”

Bilawal stressed that the country could not progress if the current circumstances did not change. “There is a sense of deprivation among the people of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab,” he said, emphasising the need to rethink the old hatred and divisive politics.

Bilawal stated that the ongoing conflicts among political parties were compounding the difficulties of the common man, leading to a decline in public trust in the governments.

He added that political forces needed to restore the trust of the people, stating if democratic parties failed, someone else would take their place.

Bilawal mentioned that Pakistan was facing significant damage due to climate change, and there was a fear that more harm would occur in the future. He also observed that Sindh and Balochistan were the most affected by climate change.

The PPP leader stated that after forming governments in Sindh, Balochistan and the Centre, the PPP would build green energy parks and provide free electricity to poor people, ranging between 200 and 300 units.