Schools, businesses open on Saturday as smog dissipates

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government decided on Friday to end restrictions regarding smog as the situation has improved. 

Punjab's interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over the cabinet committee meeting which reviewed the situation. Health and environment experts gave suggestions to reduce smog.

“Restrictions regarding smog are being removed as institutions, markets, bazaars, restaurants and business houses will be open as usual tomorrow and the day after while holidays in educational institutions will start from Dec 18,” the information minister said. 

Meanwhile, the Punjab government also issued a notification of winter vacation in educational institutions and according to it, private and public schools would reopen on Jan 2 after holidays. 

As for the steps to counter effects of smog, Naqvi directed the officials to continue the process of road cleaning and water sprinkling besides ordering an effective crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles. 

 

